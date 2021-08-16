Afghans scale walls, rush tarmac in frenzy to flee as Kabul wakes to Taliban takeover

(NBC News) — Desperate Afghans surrounded passenger jets and attempted to force themselves onto a plane in Kabul’s airport overnight as panic spread after the Taliban took control of the capital 20 years after being toppled by U.S. forces.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the airport, separated by a row of barbed wire the United States rushed to evacuate American diplomats from the country. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said late Sunday that all embassy personnel had been safely evacuated to premises at the airport, whose perimeter is secured by the U.S. military.

While the U.S. made for the exits, neighboring countries and American rivals China and Russia looked set to try and capitalize on the chaos of the U.S. disorderly exit from the country.

