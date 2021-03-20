7.2 earthquake shakes Japan; tsunami warning issued

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (AP) — Japan on Saturday experienced a strong earthquake that shook buildings in the capital, Tokyo, and triggered a tsunami warning for the country’s northeast coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the strength at magnitude 7.2. USGS said the quake was centered 34 kilometers (21 miles) east of Ishinomaki at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles).

The Kyodo news agency said its epicenter was off the coast of Miyagi prefecture, which was heavily damaged during the huge earthquake and tsunami of 2011.

The tsunami warning was issued for Miyagi prefecture.

The shaking in Tokyo started just before 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss