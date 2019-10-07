6 elephants die falling into Thailand waterfall

THAILAND (WFLA) — At least six elephants died and two were injured after falling into Haew Narok Waterfall in Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park, according to CNN affiliate TV3.

Park officials are keeping tourists from entering the viewpoint area of the waterfalls.

Officials worked hard to help the two elephants that were injured, one of them being a baby.

Park director Kanchit Srinoppawan told TV3 that both elephants are safe now but are still weak.

