6 arrested in slaying of American teacher in Dominican Republic

(NBC) – Police in the Dominican Republic have arrested six people in connection with the death of American teacher Patricia Ann Anton, who was found strangled in her apartment last week.

Anton, 63, was robbed and killed in Puerto Plata, on the country’s northern coast, Dominican national police said. Police announced her death Nov. 12.

National police on Sunday said six men, including two nationals, have been arrested in the robbery and murder. Police are searching for one other who they have called a fugitive.

Anton, who died from asphyxiation, was found strangled and bound in her apartment, police said. A cellphone, 40-inch television and around $80 in cash were stolen.

