4.4 tons, $1M, of cocaine seized in Uruguay

URUGUAY (CNN) — Uruguayan authorities found and seized a record of 4.4 tons of cocaine Friday.

The Uruguayan Navy has been calling it the “Biggest blow to drug trafficking in the history of our country.”

The drugs were seized at the port in Montevideo. They were hidden in four soy containers.

Officials say they had been scanning the containers since Thursday and found 3,089 bricks that tested positive for cocaine in just one of the containers.

The confiscated drugs are valued at over one million dollars.

