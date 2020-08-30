3-year-old girl swept into air during kite festival

International

by: WFLA/NBC

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA/NBC) – A 3-year-old girl survived being swept 30-feet up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan on Sunday.

Footage showed the girl being lifted up and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

Her parents said she was shocked, but not injured.

Authorities stopped the kite festival after the accident.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss