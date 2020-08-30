3-year-old girl swept into air during kite festival

(WFLA/NBC) – A 3-year-old girl survived being swept 30-feet up into the air after becoming entangled with the strings of a large kite during a festival in Taiwan on Sunday.

Footage showed the girl being lifted up and swung in the air for a few seconds before falling to the ground, as panicked onlookers rushed to help her.

Her parents said she was shocked, but not injured.

Authorities stopped the kite festival after the accident.

