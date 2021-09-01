29 Sacramento students stuck in Afghanistan, school district says

Aircraft are parked on the tarmac of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military’s withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul’s airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America’s longest war. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)

(NBC News) — More than two dozen school students in the Sacramento area remain in Afghanistan after the U.S. evacuation ended earlier this week, according to the San Juan Unified School District.

“We can confirm that we currently have 29 students, from 19 families, in Afghanistan,” Raj Rai, director of communication for the school district, said Tuesday, responding on behalf of Superintendent Kent Kern. “We stand ready to support these students and families in whatever way that we can.”

Earlier Tuesday, the total number of students from San Juan Unified school district still in Afghanistan was thought to be 32 but the district had since learnt that three students had been evacuated, he said.

The Sacramento area has one of the largest populations of Afghan immigrants in the U.S.

