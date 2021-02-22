205 dogs rescued from slaughterhouses, meat trade, abuse in China to arrive in U.S. for new start

NORTH CAROLINA (WJW) — Over 200 dogs, many of which were rescued from slaughterhouses and the meat trade in China, are to arrive in the United States next month.

According to a press release from China Rescue Dogs, 145 newly-rescued dogs will arrive in three cargo planes at John F. Kennedy International Airport March 3 through 5. An additional 60 are set to arrive at the end of March, depending on donations.

The dogs were rescued just before Chinese New Year, the release states.

“Many were saved off meat trucks, from slaughterhouses and rescued from abuse, and neglect. They have been stranded in China until the New Year celebrations come to an end,” according to the release.









Dogs in China awaiting to be adopted by a forever family here in the United States. (Photo Credit: China Rescue Dogs)







“What was once the end of their lives, is now a new beginning for these beautiful babies,” Jill Stewart, President and Founder of China Rescue Dogs, said in the release. “They all have been quarantined, micro-chipped, and received all the necessary vaccinations. Now, it is time for them to live the rest of their lives being safe and happy with their forever families.”

China Rescue Dogs’ global mission is to rescue and rehabilitate dogs from China and provide them with loving homes in North America.

China Rescue Dogs is trying to raise $30,000 to cover the cost of rescuing the final 60 dogs. The organization relies on donations and volunteers.

“Funding is crucial,” said Stewart. “We never say no to any dog–mixed breeds, banned breeds, disabled dogs and seniors. We try to rescue them all. Unfortunately, we cannot do that without the public’s continued support.”

What makes the project challenging, she said, is the number of states the organization transports dogs to.

“From the east coast to the west coast, we have forever families waiting for their new babies to arrive,” she said. “Delivering these babies to their new homes is worth the effort but is still expensive.”