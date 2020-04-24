Instacart says ‘glitch’ prevented Tampa worker from getting paycheck

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Daniel Johnson finally has the money he earned from his job delivering groceries for Instacart, after turning to Better Call Behnken for help.

Johnson had repeatedly asked for help getting his missing earnings in the Instacart app, but his pay for nine jobs – and his tips – failed to show up in his bank account.

He says he was finally forced to quit because he couldn’t work for free. After calls from 8 On Your Side Investigator Shannon Behnken, things changed. Instacart paid him the $146.87.

This is the explanation he received:

“The money went to my bank, but somehow in the process of it all, it got sent back … so it was a glitch.”

It was a glitch that should not have taken so long to fix. But Johnson is ready to look forward.

“As for work options, I’m just keeping my head above water, seeing what’s still out there, keeping positive, and moving on from there,” Johnson said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: