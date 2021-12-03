Inside The Nest | Lifting Up Local in St. Petersburg

With holiday shopping in full swing, our sanity saving NY Times bestselling author, and Bloom’s Sanity Saving Lifestyle Expert  Julie Edelman is bringing her new lifestyle series “Inside the Nest’ back into ‘our Bloom nest’.

Julie joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and celebrates local businesses in St. Petersburg with items you might want in your nest.

Celebrating & Supporting Local Business | Stores Featured in today’s Inside The Nest

DETOX   Designer Resale Boutique
Owner:  Kylie Walsh
327 11th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, Fl.
727-262-4507

BOOK & BOTTLE 
Book & Wine Store

Owner:  Terra Dunham
17 6th St. North (Between Central & 1st North)
St. Petersburg, Fl.
727-240-7448

ZA-ZOO’D  
Home Decor & More!

Owner: David Fischer
531 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, Fl
727-344-9663

BOTE  Water Lifestyle Products
Owners:  Corey & Magda Cooper
2401 Dr. Martin Luther King St. N.
St Petersburg, Fla.
727-341-5150

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

