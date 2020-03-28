Infant among 13 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois; Nearly 3,500 cases reported

CHICAGO (WGN) — An infant in the state has died related to COVID-19, Gov. Pritzker announced Saturday.

The state now has 3,491 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths after the governor announced 465 new cases of the virus Saturday. 13 more deaths were announced, including an infant and a state worker.

The infant lived in Cook County.

During his update, Gov. Pritzker reiterated that experts have told him that mortality risk among children with COVID-19 is very low. Older adults are at higher risk of severe illness, and more than 85% of deaths in Illinois are among individuals 60 years of age and older.

The governor also announced that McCormick Place will be used as the state’s first field hospital. 3,000 hospital beds will be installed by the end of April.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide topped 600,000 on Saturday.

