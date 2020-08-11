LIVE NOW /
Infant among 3 hospitalized after Lakeland crash

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Three people, including an infant, were sent to the hospital following an early morning crash in Lakeland, officials said.

The crash happened overnight in the 1000 block of George Jenkins Boulevard.

Authorities said two vehicles collided and three people, including an infant, were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police had blocked off George Jenkins Boulevard from North Sloan Avenue to Kathleen Road for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

