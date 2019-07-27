Indiana man falls into dormant volcano on honeymoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA/CNN) – A horrific honeymoon tested a newly wedded Indiana couple but they say their bond remained strong.

Acaimie and Clay Chastain were married in Indianapolis on July 13th. They left the next day for their honeymoon for St. Kitts in the Caribbean and planned to hike Mount Liamuiga’s crater basin.

During the hike, Clay fell and hit his head, making it difficult to walk on his own.

“He kept saying, ‘My head hurts, my head hurts.’ And I said, ‘I know you hit your head really hard, but we’re going to be OK. God’s going to take care of us, and God’s going to protect us and we’re going to get out of here. But you have to help me and you have to stay awake, because I can’t carry you out of here all by myself,’” Acaimie told WISH TV.

Acaimie helped hoist her husband out of the volcano as the pair hiked for hours to get help.

A GoFundMe was set up for the couple and within days the campaign exceeded its goal.

The Chastains are now safely in Florida, where Clay is continuing to recover.

An update posted to the couple’s GoFundMe says Clay is leaking spinal fluid from his brain and he will require additional treatment.