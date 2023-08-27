Sunday starts out warm and dry with temps near 80 degrees. Highs will rise to near record levels yet again, topping out in the mid 90s. Showers and storms will move in from the east with the best chance of rain along the coast after 4 pm.

Monday will feature even more pm showers and storms with highs in the low to mid 90s before things change Tuesday.

Wind and rain will pick up Tuesday as what will be Idalia moves closer to the Bay Area. It will stay off shore by at least 100 miles, but rain and wind will continue into Wednesday with the worst of Idalia happening Wednesday morning.

Showers and storms diminish Thursday and into the weekend as Idalia moves northeast of our area which will allow highs to return to the low 90s.