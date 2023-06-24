There could be a few coastal showers and storms early Sunday as temps start out in the upper 70s. Eventually showers and storms move inland, but not until late afternoon so the coverage of storms will be much higher compared to Saturday. It will still be hot with highs in the low 90s and feels like temps over 100 degrees.

Rain chances diminish Monday with no rain along the coast and only a slight chance inland with highs in the low 90s.

There won’t be much change throughout the week with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers all week long pushing inland. Lows will be in the upper 70s to near 80 with highs in the low to mid 90s. Afternoon and evening storms return to the coast next weekend.

Bret has now dissipated in the Caribbean as its remnants move toward Central America. Tropical Storm Cindy remains weak as it moves toward the northwest. It is expected to weaken as its remnants move into the Canadian Maritime next weekend.