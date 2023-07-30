Monday morning will start out mainly dry with the slight chance of a coastal shower by mid morning. Temperatures in the Bay Area will start out in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine and humidity. Scattered showers and storms increase by lunchtime and linger through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a similar pattern, but rain will come earlier in the morning with a wetter day Tuesday. Lows will remain in the low 80s with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday will be a bit drier with increased storms Friday into the weekend. Storms will arrive late morning into the afternoon and linger into the evening as highs rise to the mid 90s.