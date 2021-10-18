‘I’m sure as hell not giving up’: Casey DeSantis speaks publicly on cancer fight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First Lady Casey DeSantis told supporters at a Hernando County Republican Party event that she is not giving up in her fight against breast cancer.

The first lady’s “inspirational message” came nearly two weeks after the couple revealed Casey had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The first lady of Florida was met with a standing ovation after the governor said she was doing “very well.”

“I’ve done a lot of thinking as of recent,” the first lady said. “I think there is a lot we can be upset about, that we can be sad about. The direction of our country, the future of our nation, our families, our communities, our safety, our children, their education, their futures, our health, and well being.

“But I’ll tell you one thing is for sure. I’m sure as hell not giving up.”

In a tweet, the governor wrote, “I am so proud of Casey for her strength and courage as she stares down breast cancer. What an inspirational message!”

I am so proud of Casey for her strength and courage as she stares down breast cancer. What an inspirational message! pic.twitter.com/dTzL4iZ62k — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 18, 2021

“When you know in your heart what is right, never ever, ever give up the fight. Never,” Casey added.

According to previous coverage from 8 On Your Side, the first lady is being treated by doctors at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa.