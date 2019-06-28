If you receive a Green Dot card debit card in the mail, you may be an identity theft victim

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With every data breach, consumers are warned their information could be used against them – someday.

That dreaded event just showed up in Elizabeth McEnery’s mailbox.

“We found two of these cards started in my name, and they’re tied to accounts that have a routing number, and a pure account number with a legitimate bank,” McEnery said.

There were two Walmart Visa debit cards issued through Green Dot Bank. A Green Dot card is a re-loadable debit card, and whoever requests one must has to have personal information, including your social security number.

That means your identity has already been stolen.

This thief had the cards sent to Elizabeth’s old address, but, thankfully, the post office forwarded the mail to her new address. She called police.

“Basically they said this scam has been going around multiple counties,” she said.

Here’s what you can do:

Call Green Dot and ask for the card to be canceled.

Notify your financial institutions.

Contact the three credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission, www.ftc.gov/idtheft