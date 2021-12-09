Idea Public Schools

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - A man is behind bars after a 3-year-old child accidentally shot themselves with the man's weapon, according to police.

Clearwater police say 25-year-old Kenneth Houston had been living at the Creekside Apartments on Druid Road for a short time and brought a gun to the apartment about a week before the shooting. He was told by the father of the 3-year-old to get rid of the weapon, but did not.