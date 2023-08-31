TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Floridians across the Gulf Coast were faced with a harsh reality when returning home after Hurricane Idalia barrelled over the Sunshine State’s Big Bend region on Wednesday.

The powerful Category 4 hurricane brought winds in excess of 130 mph before slamming into Keaton Beach. Idalia brought major flooding to cities from Tampa to Cedar Key and beyond.

Now, as state and local authorities race to repair, WFLA’s Eagle 8 HD is bringing you live over the communities hardest hit.

Idalia aftermath

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that all state bridges in areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia were cleared by FDOT, including Cedar Key Bridge.

The bridges will allow first responders, law enforcement, and utility linemen to assess damage and begin repairs on the island.

FDOT deployed nearly 700 team members and 250 pieces of major equipment to the impacted areas. Crews have already cleared more than 6,600 miles of roadway.

Nearly 1,100 generators have been deployed to help restore traffic signals.