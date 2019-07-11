Live Now
ICE to begin immigration raids nationwide Sunday

CNN Newsource

(CNN) – ICE officials will reportedly begin arresting thousands of undocumented immigrants, including those who may not be targeted, but happen to be on the scene, according to a New York Times report.

The agency had originally planned to arrest families with court-ordered removals in ten cities last month, but President Donald Trump delayed that operation to give Democrats and Republicans time to reach an agreement on the migrant crisis.

That has not yet happened.

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday the raids are quote “Absolutely going to happen,” though, he declined to say when.

Officials say authorities will try not to split up detained families, according to the Times report.

