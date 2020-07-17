Ice Cream Bar Sandwich

Skip to content
WFLA
Tampa
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Living Local
Viral News
Recalls
Florida
Border Report
National
Entertainment
Politics
Washington D.C.
Eagle 8
51 Days of Terror podcast
Horoscopes
Florida lottery
Coronavirus
Something Good
Cate’s Corner
Top Stories
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finalist for Vezina Trophy
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis announces $75M in housing assistance for Floridians
Live
2 considered armed and dangerous after murder of 22-year-old man in Polk County
Video
Florida among states that should roll back reopening due to coronavirus surge, task force report says
Tampa Hoy
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Video
WFLA News Channel 8 Newscast
WTTA Great 38 Newscast
WFLA NOW
Live coverage
More live
WFLA / WTTA TV Schedule
Director’s Cut
Top Stories
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis announces $75M in housing assistance for Floridians
Live
Top Stories
At-home science projects you can do with your kids
Video
Top Stories
Summer Nights returns to Busch Gardens with more excitement
Video
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Hot day with scattered storms moving in this afternoon
Video
President Trump touts regulation rollbacks amid pandemic
Video
Florida unemployment claims surge, some federal benefits soon to expire
Video
Weather
Storm Team 8 Forecast
Max Defender 8 App
Weather Alerts
Max Defender 8 Radar
Current Conditions
8 Day Forecast
Webcams
Tracking the Tropics
Marine Forecast
Red Tide
Weather Break
Leigh Spann’s Run-Cast
8 On Your Side
Investigations
Better Call Behnken
Florida Unemployment
Top Stories
News Channel 8 to launch Hispanic health initiative – ‘Your Health Matters’
Top Stories
Florida unemployment claims surge, some federal benefits soon to expire
Video
Top Stories
Veterans sue VA to force benefits and coverage for herbicide exposure
Video
Gov. DeSantis stands by Florida’s coronavirus data after lab reporting issues
Video
Contractor’s email hacked, customer unknowingly sends deposit to crook
Video
Polk County Tax Collector data breach exposes 450K driver’s license numbers
Video
Sports
Japan 2020
Buccaneers
NFL Draft
Lightning
Rays
USF Bulls
Friday Night Blitz
SEC Football
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Spring training 2020
8’s Elite Athletes
Top Stories
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finalist for Vezina Trophy
Top Stories
Rays place Meadows on IL following positive coronavirus test
USF loses opponent for scheduled 2020 home opener
Wife of Rays infielder, Brandon Lowe, starts ‘Sweet and Lowe Bakery’
Video
Rays use artificial fan noise as 2020 season nears
Video
Community
Events Calendar
Gasparilla
Kindness Day
Teddy Bear Roundup
Health & Fitness Expo
Clear The Shelters
Heart Walk
Virtual Outdoors Expo & Boat Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Black History Month
Womens History
Remarkable women 2020
Pledge of Allegiance
Top Stories
Florida coronavirus: State tallies more than 11K new cases, 366 hospitalizations, 128 deaths
Video
Top Stories
News Channel 8 to launch Hispanic health initiative – ‘Your Health Matters’
Tampa Bay schools reopening: Here’s the plan for your child’s district
Hillsborough Co. schools extend parents response deadline to reopening plans to July 19
Gov. DeSantis: Florida has seen a stabilization in percent positivity of new cases
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Station Info
Daytime
Bloom
Great 38
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Contest Winners
Contact Us
Send It
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Email Alerts
Health Advisors
WFLA Experts
Work For Us
Station Tours
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Home
Noticias Locales
Tampa Hoy Live
Información Coronavirus
El Tiempo
Deportes
Entretenimiento
Nuestra comunidad
Mundo
Search
Search
Search
Ice Cream Bar Sandwich
News
Posted:
Jul 17, 2020 / 11:01 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 17, 2020 / 11:01 AM EDT
For Recipes go to:
https://whitneymiller.com/
no iframe support!
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Suspect accused of stomping on unconscious Florida officer’s head identified
LIVE: Gov. DeSantis announces $75M in housing assistance for Floridians
Live
Florida coronavirus: State tallies more than 11K new cases, 366 hospitalizations, 128 deaths
Video
Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
Tampa Bay doctor says CVS Pharmacy refused to fill prescription for COVID-19 patient
Video
Florida coronavirus: Another record day for daily increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths
Video
GOP lawmaker plans to sue Pinellas County over face mask requirement
Video
31% of coronavirus tests in Florida children are positive, data shows
Video
News App
Weather App
Don't Miss
California Closets Home Makeover Contest
Fast-food chains offering freebies on ‘National French Fry Day’
Video
Florida woman takes job as nursing home dishwasher to be closer to husband with Alzheimer’s
Video
Florida coronavirus: ICU bed availability dwindling in Tampa Bay counties
Video
SEARCH LIST: See which Tampa Bay businesses received millions in PPP loans
More Don't Miss