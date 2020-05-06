‘I love you’: Trump’s message to those grieving the loss of loved ones from COVID-19

President Donald Trump listens to a question from a reporter as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NBC)—President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he wants to say “I love you” to Americans whose loved ones died from COVID-19.

In an interview on on ABC News’ “World News Tonight” during Trump’s visit to Phoenix, Arizona, the president was asked if he wants to say anything to the families who lost relatives to the disease.

“I want to say, ‘I love you.’ I want to say that we’re doing everything we can,” Trump said.

“It’s a vicious, vicious virus,” he added. “But I want to just say to the people that have lost family and have lost loved ones, and the people that have just suffered so badly, and just made it — and just made it — that we love you.”

