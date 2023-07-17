TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — 8 On Your Side has been exposing problems within Florida’s foster care system for years, including foster kids sleeping inside offices and vehicles while they await an initial placement.

“We have too many kids in the child welfare system as it is. We have over 3,000, and the thought of having additional kids in our child welfare system is mind-boggling,” said Terri Balliet, CEO of the Children’s Network of Hillsborough.

The Children’s Network of Hillsborough is the lead child welfare agency in the county.

Isaiah 117 House has seen the problem and heard the cry. Now, local people are bringing the national organization to Hillsborough County by working on a solution and changing the way foster care begins.

“This organization is to help children who have an unsafe environment and have to go into the Isaiah house, which we’re building in Tampa,” said Aurora, a volunteer.

Aurora is only nine years old. “I love helping kids,” she said.

Aurora and her sister, Isla, are raising awareness. Their aunt, Lauren Pashley, said foster kids will have a place to stay for hours or days until a placement is found.

“They’ll have a warm safe loving home, full of volunteers, with freshly baked cookies, and we take care of them, and we give them clothes and baths and toys,” said Pashley.

The foster care system is made up of private and public organizations but Pashley feels Isaiah 117 House fills a gap.

“Foster care is broken, the system as difficult, but the more people that help, the more we can change it,” said Pashley.

The organization is not up and running just yet. They are looking for a location to build.

“Hopefully, this will lessen a little bit of the traumatic experience that they’re already going through,” said Balliet.

The mission is to make a difficult experience more loving.

“It makes me feel strong and brave and what I’m doing on this earth is the right thing,” said Aurora. The Children’s Network of Hillsborough is always recruiting foster parents.

Isiah 117 House was started in East Tennessee in 2014. Since then, there are nearly 40 locations in the southeast. In addition to the organization coming to Hillsborough, its also in the early phases in Sarasota and Manatee counties as well.