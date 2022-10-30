TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle accident with an oil tanker on Sunday morning.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue, first responders were dispatched to an accident involving a small SUV and a semi-truck carrying fuel near the off-ramp to I-275NB around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, responders reported seeing heavy smoke and flames from the retention pond located at the I-275 Busch Blvd. exit ramp.

Officials say that the tanker carrying 8700 gallons of fuel was traveling on the ramp to 275NB when it rolled into the retention pond and caught fire.

The two vehicles along with nearby grass and trees were involved in the fire. Officials say that due to the nature of the fire, additional resources were called to extinguish the fire, including a foam truck.

Within 20 minutes of the foam being deployed, the fire was put out. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, no firefighters were injured and all occupants were out of their vehicles when first responders arrived.

The occupant taken to the hospital sustained minor injuries from the accident.

Traffic on I-275 was shut down in north and southbound directions from Fowler Avenue to Bird Street.

At this time, it’s unclear when the northbound lanes will reopen. All southbound lanes have reopened.

The Florida Highway Patrol will be conducting the traffic investigation.