Hurricane Sally reveals ship that was submerged for decades

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) –– Hurricane sally revealed something unseen for decades at Bayou Sara in Saraland.
The picture is courtesy of David Fields photography. It was a paddle boat that was docked there in 70s. The owners meant it to be a gambling boat, but never got the right licenses.
It burned down in the 90s after sitting there for more than 30 years. As for how hold it might be, the type of nails used reveal it was likely built more than a century ago.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police cancel vacations; prepare for Breonna Taylor decision
- Parents fear programs, courses could be on chopping block at Hillsborough County schools
- Live: Pres. Trump delivers remarks in Ohio
- Florida sea turtle recovering after basketball-size tumor removed
- Brief history of the renowned Stanley Cup ahead of the Bolts’ Game 2