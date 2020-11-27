Hundreds attend Holiday Lights in Largo Central Park

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of guests are loving the ‘Holiday Lights’ in Largo Central Park.

Kelvin Glenn brought his daughter to Largo Central Park on Thanksgiving evening and was impressed.

“It’s nice, my daughter told me to bring her out here and I love it,” said Glenn. “It’s pretty, it’s different.”

Thursday was the opening day of Holiday Lights in Largo Central Park. It features more than 2-million lights, food and drink vendors and a couple of amusement park rides.

Admission to the park is free, but the rides will cost you $5 — or 5 rides for $20.

Bill Uhler, known as Mister Bill in the concession world, is one of the vendors at this year’s event. He says those in the industry have had to adapt in a COVID-19 world.

“So if you notice in my booth, I have plexiglass for walkup and plexiglass for picking up their order,” said Uhler. “We all wear the masks, gloves, sometimes we have to wear the face shields, but we do it all just to protect the public. “

Hundreds showed up on the opening day, impressed by the light show and impressed at how others were behaving. Bob Campbell lives nearby and is pleased the city decided not to cancel this year’s event.

“I ride by, I see the lights out and we figured we’d stop by and check it out. It’s beautiful,” said Campbell. “Nice to see the people out too. “

