TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly today, and highs reach the low 90s. Without excessive humidity, heat index values hover in the upper 90s to near 100 in the afternoon.

We won’t have many showers either. Just a 10% chance of a stray late afternoon storm.

The rain chance increases to 20% tomorrow afternoon and up to 30% Friday and the weekend. Most of the showers form with the sea breeze in the afternoon.

It remains seasonably hot with highs in the low 90s each afternoon.

We are keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Lee as it strengthens in the central Atlantic. It will likely become a major hurricane and pass just to the north of the Caribbean Islands. When it makes a turn to the north will determine if anyone in the U.S. will feel impacts, but we have many days to track it until then.