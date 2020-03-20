Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch

11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been missing since January 27.

The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the case against Letecia Stauch, will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Mountain Time Friday. Watch live on this page.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Human remains found in the Florida panhandle earlier this week have been tentatively identified as those of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on Wednesday, Florida law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased boy in Pace, Florida. An autopsy tentatively identified the boy as Gannon.

Santa Rosa County Sgt. Rich Aloy said Tuesday morning a road construction worker discovered the body just off of Highway 90 near the Escambia River bridge.

Police have not said how Gannon’s body got to Flordia.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is now asking anyone who saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida, between February 3 and 5 to contact them. The sheriff’s office tip line is 719-520-6666.

Stauch, Gannon’s stepmother, is facing first-degree murder and other charges in connection with his disappearance. She was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Stauch reported Gannon missing on January 27.

This story will be updated.

