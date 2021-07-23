How to watch shooting at the Tokyo Olympics

News

by: NBC Olympics

Posted: / Updated:

Mary Carolynn Tucker, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(NBC Olympics) — Shooting competition begins on Friday, July 23 (Eastern Time), and NBC will stream all the can’t-miss moments. 

The United States has earned a total of 22 quota spots for the shooting competition in Tokyo: eight for rifle, eight for shotgun, and six for pistol. Twenty Americans will compete in shooting at the Olympics, headlined by two-time Olympic medalist Vincent Hancock. Two athletes (Nick Mowrer and Mary Tucker) will compete in multiple events.

Find full TV listings for shooting and any other Olympic sport on the full TV schedule

How to stream Olympic shooting

Note: all streaming coverage on NBCOlympics.com can also been streamed in the NBC Sports app. 

DateEventsHow to Stream
7/23Women’s Air Rifle Final (9:45 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/24Men’s Air Pistol Final (2:30 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Women’s Air Pistol Final (10:15 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/25Men’s Air Rifle Final (2:30 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/26Men’s & Women’s Skeet Finals (1:50 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Mixed Team Air Pistol Final (10 p.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/27Mixed Team Air Rifle Final (2:15 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/29Men’s & Women’s Trap Finals (1:30 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/30Women’s Sport Pistol Final (1 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
7/31Mixed Team Trap Final (12:30 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
8/1Women’s 3-Positions Rifle Final (3 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
8/2Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Final (1:30 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com
 Men’s 3-Positions Rifle Final (3:50 a.m. ET)NBCOlympics.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss