Guide to how you can treat summertime stings

TAMPA, Fla. (KPRC) – Summer can be a time for aches and itches with stings, bites and poison ivy.

However, there are some home remedies and over-the-counter options that can save you a visit to the doctor.

According to KPRC, CVS Minute Clinic Nurse Practitioner Linda Moghalu says there are certain things you can do for different types of stings, itches, rashes and bites.

For example, Moghalu told KPRC for jellyfish stings, you should use antibiotic ointment or saltwater as a treatment.

For swimmer’s ear, Moghalu told KPRC to “use a home remedy of half rubbing alcohol with half white vinegar to help prevent the infection or buy over-the-counter drops.”

She also recommended cleaning tick bites with rubbing alcohol and keeping an eye on the wound for several weeks for possible signs of Lyme disease.

“It’s very important to keep an eye on that location where the bite occurred to make sure you don’t develop a fever or a rash, a bull’s-eye rash,” she says.

And for rashes caused by poison ivy, Moghalu told KPRC it’s best to use calamine lotion or an oatmeal bath.