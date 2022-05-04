While shopping sprees and having a wardrobe full of clothes but nothing to wear seems harmless and frivolous, but emotional buying aka “retail therapy” is a serious issue which can lead to credit card debt, guilt and shame.



Traci Jeske an International Personal Stylist joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to become a conscious consumers and still have amazing style.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.



