How to score free cash and help downtown Tampa businesses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Since the start of the pandemic only 20% of people have returned to the office in downtown Tampa, and it’s having a big impact on businesses.

A new effort is trying to stimulate the economy: free cash.

The program is called “Downtown Dollars.”

The Tampa Downtown Partnership is handing out ten dollar vouchers the first Wednesday of every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lykes Gaslight Park.



Dozens of Businesses are taking part from restaurants, beauty salons, markets and even the UPS Store.

One industry suffering from less foot traffic is restaurants.

“The lunch counters and happy hours are much slower. I think because most people are working from home or in a remote setting and trying to avoid the crowds,” said Amber Inman, who works downtown.

“There are less customers than there used to be at the beginning. There are challenges with having your business at 50% even on the best days,” said Butter’s Burger Owner Todd Wickner.

Wickner signed up for the program so the vouchers can be used at his business. For business owners like him, anything helps.

“This is a stimulus to get people back into our downtown businesses,” said Rachel Radawec, Senior Manager of Public Space and Community Engagement.

The goal is to get people downtown and open their wallets.

“We look forward to those days when everything is back to a normal, when we have all of downtown going full speed ahead, when people are in their offices,” Wickner said.

200 vouchers will be handed out the first Wednesday of every month through September, totaling $20,000.