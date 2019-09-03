How to protect and prep your pets for stormy weather

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – As you prepare your family for Hurricane Dorian we can’t forget our four-legged friends need support too.

According to the SPCA Florida in Lakeland, frightened pets make great escape artists.

Animals think they’re running for their lives, and most of them are faster than us. This can make it hard to reunite with our beloved fluffy pals after a storm.

“Collars and tags are wonderful, but can fall off, so a microchip is the most secure form of identification,” the SPCA Florida said.

The organization suggests if your pet is already microchipped, check that you’ve updated your contact information in the database.

If you are evacuating, consider where you’re going and if you can bring your best bud. Most shelters, hotels and boarding kennels will require proof of vaccination.

SPCA Florida said to prepare a pet hurricane kit with three to seven days of food and water, their favorite toys and a thunder jacket to keep your furry family member calm.

CLICK HERE to see a 2019 pet-friendly emergency shelter map and get a check-lists for your pet’s emergency kit.