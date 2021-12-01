How to Make a Hot Chocolate Bar

In her new book, Liz Galvan helps readers effortlessly transition from season to season. With easy tips and tricks to achieve a warm, cozy feel in the home through all four seasons, she helps readers spend their time enjoying their spaces, hosting friends and family, making memories, or simply relaxing. With decorating tips, fun family traditions, and doable ways to make your home cozy in every season, She helps readers create a beautiful living space and a grateful heart, all year long.

Liz Marie Galvan is an author, blogger, momma, wife, and co-owner of the home décor boutique, The Found Cottage. Liz blogs daily on h er website,LizMarieBlog.com, where thousands of people go for tips and inspiration each day—whether she’s blogging about life on the farm, their fixer-upper 1800s farmhouse, her latest DIY project, or even about their adoption journey. Liz lives in Michigan with her veteran husband, Jose, and their son, Copeland Beau, along with a few sheep, a lot of bees, a bunch of cats, and even a couple of dogs. You can follow Liz and all of her adventures on Instagram @LizMarieGalvan.