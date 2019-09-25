How does the impeachment process work?

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — For only the fourth time in our nation’s proud history has an impeachment inquiry been launched against a president. With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi having made that decision, it’s worth a quick review of how the process works.

The process begins in the House of Representatives, where any member can suggest an impeachment proceeding. It is then up to the Speaker of the House to determine if an inquiry is launched.

If it is, the Speaker decides if the House Judiciary Committee or a special committee handles the process. If a majority of the members of that committee approve the impeachment, it moves to the full House for a vote.

If the House votes to impeach, it goes to the Senate, where it needs a two-thirds majority to finalize impeachment.

