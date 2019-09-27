House panels subpoena documents from Pompeo

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 18: CIA Director, Mike Pompeo smiles as he walks to a meeting with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), on Capitol Hill April 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Trump has nominated Pompeo to become Secretary of State. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Three House committees have jointly issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for documents related to the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees set an Oct. 4 deadline for Pompeo to produce the documents, including many that the lawmakers have been seeking for weeks.

The committees are investigating Trump’s actions repeatedly pressing Ukraine leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Democrats say Trump interfered with the 2020 election and risked national security and are pursuing his impeachment.

The committees also sent a separate letter notifying Pompeo that they have scheduled depositions for five State Department officials over the next two weeks, including former ambassadors Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch and Kurt Volker.