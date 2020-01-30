Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

House Democrats pressure Congress to act against PFAS

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A new study by the Environmental Working Group shows PFAS: A dangerous and potentially cancerous chemical.

PFAS has spread to nearly every state’s drinking water or groundwater supply, with especially high levels in major cities.

“This will matter in the drinking water in Columbus and in Cincinnati and Dayton,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said.

The scientist who authored the study says new data shows PFAS contamination across the country is far worse than they previously concluded.

“It’s been found in the water drinking supply on the Iowa side of the quad cities, but they haven’t tested the Illinois side, so we’re calling for testing,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Democrats in the Senate are hoping to pressure Republicans to take further action to quickly remove the dangerous chemical from Americans’ drinking water.

“Families shouldn’t have to worry about when they turn the faucet on that it’s got some contaminant that can cause health problems,” Brown said.

Durbin and Brown say it’s time Congress passes stronger PFAS regulations.

They say PFAS should be designated a hazardous material at the federal level. That way, the government and companies who create PFAS would be forced to quickly remove it.

But, the White House says lawmakers should wait for more science before burdening U.S. business with expensive cleanup costs.

“That shouldn’t be the first question. The first question is, is this a danger to public health, children and families?,” Durbin said.

With high levels also near military sites, Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst says she’s keeping an open mind.

“I would want to make sure that we aren’t going too far, but at the same time making sure we are protecting our military members and our communities.” Ernst said.

Congressman Dan Kildee of Michigan, who already helped pass PFAS reforms in the house, says he hopes the new study pressures the Senate to do the same.

“The more people become aware, the easier it’s going to be to get policy passed through the House and the Senate and onto the president’s desk,” Kildee said.

Congress has already agreed to take some steps to address the spread of PFAS in this year’s defense bill.

The Environment Protection Agency says they’re working on their own scientific study to determine their next course of action.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"

5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation"

Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind"

30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Thumbnail for the video titled "30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event"

What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral"

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Strip club suit update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club suit update"

St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: 'Clock is ticking on Rays'

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman: 'Clock is ticking on Rays'"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss