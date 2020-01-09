House passes measure to limit Trump’s actions against Iran

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Following hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, the U.S. House passed a measure limiting President Trump’s ability to engage in more military action against Iran.

“We are passing today a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The vote, while largely symbolic, puts the President on notice, that Congress must be notified before taking more military action against Iran, after last week’s targeted killing of Iranian General Qassem Suleimani.

“We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy, we also did it for other reasons that were very obvious,” said President Trump.

Many in Congress, including some Republicans, say the Trump administration has not shown strong enough evidence for the strike.

“I don’t know if there’s anyone who can say that evidence was presented to us that showed what that imminent danger was, we were not presented with that information,” said Rep Cheri Bustos (D-IL).

Others say the President was justified.

“In pursuing a defensive action, the president had all the authority inherently that he needs under Article 2 to protect Americans,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI).

Despite that, Wisconsin Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher says Congress needs to update its broader military oversight.

“And the entire war powers resolution, which has failed to achieve its intent of getting congress a seat at the table when it comes to war powers needs to be revised and re-looked at,” said Gallagher.

The Senate also has a similar war powers resolution in the pipeline, though it’s unclear whether a vote on that will even be called.

“Congress needs to be involved to make sure to hold the president to be more accountable,” said Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH).