Hot Ones: The Game Show

LAS VEGAS (MYSTERY WIRE) -- As revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, a private pilot has released images and video showing new angles of the mysterious Area 51. This is the third time Gabe Zeifman has taken photographs of the once secret base and surrounding area.

In the new photographs below, you will see angles of the mysterious base taken from northwest of the base looking southeast. These are rarely, if ever, publicly seen angles of the Groom Lake area.