Hot new workout uses heat technology to increase calorie burn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A virtually instructed exercise program uses infrared heat absorption for a workout like never before.

HOTWORX has 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions.

The infrared heat penetrates your body up to 125 degrees causing you to sweat more than a normal workout to remove toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.

HOTWORX can help improve strength, cardio, flexibility, circulation, immunity, while also burning fat, decreasing workout recovery time and increasing metabolism.

Here’s how it works.

HEAT – When your core body temperature rises, there is an anabolic effect that speeds up your metabolism.

INFARED – Infrared energy has the effect of strengthening and activating the regenerative processes in the human body. This is why workouts in an infrared energy environment can help to accelerate workout recovery.

EXERCISE – Isometrics and HIIT workouts include yoga, pilates, high intensity interval training, cycle or row.

At HOTWORX in Tampa workouts are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

