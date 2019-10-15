Hot car deaths rising, technology providing ways to prevent them

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A 1-year-old has died after being left inside a hot Jeep for most of the day on Monday.

It seems like it’e happening more and more.

Just this summer, Jacksonville mother has been arrested after the OnStar system in her car alerted authorities to her 1-year-old daughter trapped inside a car, in the sweltering Florida heat.

The in-car vehicle assistance system was able to alert authorities to the toddler making noises while the car was off, but many people are left wondering how so many children are being forgotten in cars.

Authorities began keeping records of hot car deaths in 1998, according to NoHeatStroke.org. It was a time before cell phones were popular, before Bluetooth systems and many other forms of technology that distract drivers today.

Although it may feel impossible to forget your child in the car, science says it can happen to anyone, especially people with young, nonverbal, rear-facing babies.

And according to the National Safety Council, busy parents may be experiencing a mental overload.

“Brains can juggle tasks very rapidly, which leads us to mistakenly believe we are doing two tasks at the same time. In reality, the brain is switching attention between tasks – performing only one task at a time,” a NSC report says. “When people try to do two thinking tasks at the same time, the brain shifts its focus and drivers develop ‘inattention blindness.’ When this happens, important information falls out of view and is not processed by the brain. Because this is a process people are not aware of, it makes it difficult for people to realize they are mentally taking on too much.”

Since then 1998, more than 800 children have died being left in hot cars.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children are more susceptible to the dangers of a rapid increase in temperature because their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults’ bodies.

The good news, however, is that new technology is being developed to keep children from being left in the car, and in turn, dying of hyperthermia.

From a free app to high tech sensors, the products to remind and alert people of a child in the car. Some apps are free, but other versions of this technology can cost up to $100.

Both can help prevent a tragedy.