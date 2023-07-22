A heat advisory is in effect once again for all Bay Area counties with heat index values around 110 degrees so stay hydrated if you’re doing anything outside. Otherwise there will be a few showers and storms inland as the coast stays dry. Temps will go from the low 80s this morning to the mid 90s this later today.

As a cold front gets close Sunday, expect showers and storms early in the day moving east late in the day with the best chance of rain in northern communities. Highs won’t be as hot as they rise to the low 90s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature mainly inland showers and storms as the coast stays fairly dry. Lows will remain in the low 80s with highs in the low to mid 90s.

The pattern changes Wednesday with sunny mornings and afternoon/evening storms. This pattern holds through the weekend with highs in the mid 90s.