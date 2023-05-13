This morning starts out warm and muggy with temperatures starting out in the low 70s across the Bay Area and 60s elsewhere. Everyone will be hot and humid this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Scattered showers and storms arrive after 2 pm and tapers off around 9-10 pm this evening.

Mother’s Day starts out warm and muggy with temps in the low 70s before hot high temperatures climb to around 90 degrees. It will be mainly dry Sunday and Monday with very low rain chances.

Showers increase Tuesday with mainly afternoon and evening showers, but only a 20 to 30 percent chance heading into the end of the week. Highs all week long will be in the upper 80s to near 90 with lows in the low to mid 70s.