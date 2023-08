TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing Wednesday night with four passengers aboard.

The pilot, Chris Ritland who runs Quechee Balloon Rides, safely landed a hot air balloon in the median of a Vermont highway when the aircraft stalled mid-flight.

The balloon touched down on Interstate 91 around 8 p.m., according to local authorities.

The local fire department reportedly said Ritland had no other safe landing option.

Remarkably, no one was injured.