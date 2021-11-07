Hosting Thanksgiving? Grocery bill could have you counting your pennies

(KTLA) — If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, you might notice a bump in the grocery bill due to a number of factors, including inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, weather and rising transportation costs.

In fact, the price of this year’s feast is predicted to be the most more expensive meal in the history of the holiday.

Jim Cascone, owner of Farmer’s Market Poultry in Los Angeles, said he ordered everything way in advance this year including the same number of turkeys as last year in the hopes of meeting customer demand.

“My costs went up 8-15% and depending on the type of bird you’re looking for,” he said. “If you’re looking for organic or heirloom or heritage … the price is a little bit more.”

Higher prices have been seen across the board with some studies pointing to the categories of meats, poultry, fish and eggs as the largest gainers.

“If we look specifically at what we call food at home, which is your grocery store prices, that’s up 4.5%,” Steve Reed, senior economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said.

Brooke Stiles, a Chino resident, said she has been avoiding buying such products.

“I don’t buy fresh meats as much anymore, mostly because of how expensive it is,” she said.