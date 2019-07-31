Honey heist suspect arrested, search continues for others

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives continue to search for two suspects connected to the “honey heist” at a Polk County business. The third suspect has been released from custody.

Muhammad Abdallah Hmeid, 52, of Tampa, was arrested Tuesday by Hillsborough County law enforcement.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office accuses Hmeid and two other unknown suspects of stealing $800 worth of honey from Struthers’ Honey near Lake Wales and leaving just a few dollars behind.

For decades, Struthers’ Honey has operated on the honor system.

Customers pick out the honey they want and then pay for it through a box with a slot in the center of the room.

Customers and community members have helped the Struthers bounce back by sending donations and slipping extra money in the dollar slot.

“I’m just glad they caught him. Hopefully he’ll learn a lesson. Hopefully they’ll find the other two,” said Lotta Kay Struthers, who owns Struthers’ Honey with her husband, Alden.

“Here’s a message for [Hmeid]: I don’t know why you stole it but you’re going to be held accountable. Keep your sticky fingers off of other people’s property,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hmeid has prior arrests on his record that include trespassing and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hmeid has not spoken to law enforcement officials pending discussions with his lawyer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

On Monday evening, Hmeid showed up at the Struthers’ home and knocked on windows, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“I was surprised. I wasn’t expecting him to show him there. I got kind of startled. He startled me,” said Alden Struthers.

Deputies have not figured out what Hmeid did with all the honey.

They are still looking for leads on the other two suspects, who are seen on the security video together.

“We really want to sting them. And [Hmeid] got stung for stealing honey,” said Sheriff Judd.

The lesson here from Sheriff Judd when using the honor system, it’s important to have a security camera.

“That’s how we identified Muhammad. A lot of people called in, several people called in and told us who he was,” said Sheriff Judd.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the suspects is urged to contact Detective Gaylord at 863-678-4115. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers. You can call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.