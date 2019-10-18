Live Now
World’s 1st female spacewalking team makes history

Homicide investigation underway in Riverview

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police-crime-scene-tape_1520634157113.jpg

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives opened a death investigation at a home in Riverview on Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Whitebarn Way around 8:45 p.m. and began their investigation, but did not provide any further details.

The person’s cause of death is unknown, and it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

“Few details are known at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss