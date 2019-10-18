Homicide investigation underway in Riverview

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives opened a death investigation at a home in Riverview on Friday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said officers responded to a home in the 9000 block of Whitebarn Way around 8:45 p.m. and began their investigation, but did not provide any further details.

The person’s cause of death is unknown, and it’s unclear if a suspect is in custody.

“Few details are known at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

