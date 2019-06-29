Homicide investigation underway in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. (WFLA) – A homicide investigation is underway into the death of a man in Palmetto.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were told by a citizen at approximately 7:17 a.m. that 18-year-old Jesus Molina was down in the grass along 61st Street East.

The sheriff’s office says Molina suffered trauma consistent with homicidal violence.

Deputies have issued a search warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Irving Zuniga, charging him with the murder of Molina.

Detectives say Molina was shot and killed Saturday morning and was then taken to 1200 61st Street East in Palmetto, where his body was later seen by a citizen.

No other details are available at this time.

If you know of any information or the whereabouts of Zuniga, please contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.