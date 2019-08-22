Homicide investigation underway in Oldsmar

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of an armed person at a home in Oldsmar.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 3700 block of Shore Boulevard shortly after midnight, and arriving officers found a man’s body.

An investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office said the death does not appear to be random, and they have no reason to believe the community is in any danger.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released any information about the victim.

